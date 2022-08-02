Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

EOI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2,082.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.