Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.13.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.9 %

EMN traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

