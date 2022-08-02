Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Ealixir Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EAXR remained flat at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. Ealixir has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $14.00.
About Ealixir
