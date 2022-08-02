E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EINC shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC cut their target price on E Automotive from C$27.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on E Automotive from C$21.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

E Automotive Stock Up 18.3 %

EINC opened at C$8.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company has a market cap of C$421.86 million and a PE ratio of -6.51. E Automotive has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$26.06.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

