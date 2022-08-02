Dynamic Price Reaches $0.0405 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $623,317.35 and $23.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,016.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,648.73 or 0.07163136 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00158662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00021850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00254795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00686908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00587132 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005588 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.