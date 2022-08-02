DXC Technology (DXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect DXC Technology to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DXC opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

