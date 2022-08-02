Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock Price Up 4%

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 5,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Duos Technologies Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $25.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth S. Ehrman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,685.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought 12,380 shares of company stock valued at $45,863 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOT. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,283,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 829,546 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 93.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 498,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 241,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 120.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 49.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

