Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $942,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $912,200.00.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,967,800.00.
- On Thursday, June 16th, Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $1,827,200.00.
- On Thursday, June 9th, Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00.
Duolingo Price Performance
DUOL traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.22. The stock had a trading volume of 444,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,695. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average of $89.76. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
Featured Articles
