Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$10.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.75. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.59% from the company’s current price.

DPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.25.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.73. 224,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.96. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.53 and a 12 month high of C$9.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.37.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$194.82 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Further Reading

