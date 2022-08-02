DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the June 30th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 142.3 days.
DSV A/S Trading Up 5.5 %
DSV A/S stock opened at $171.22 on Tuesday. DSV A/S has a 12 month low of $127.57 and a 12 month high of $271.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.90.
DSV A/S Company Profile
