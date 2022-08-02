DragonVein (DVC) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $726,158.21 and approximately $7.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,026.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00583850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00266399 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016234 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DragonVein Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

