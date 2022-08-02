DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Up 5.6%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 116,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,795,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.04.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,751,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,842,000 after buying an additional 412,179 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,163 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,220 shares during the period. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $189,342,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in DraftKings by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,544,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,764,000 after purchasing an additional 185,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

