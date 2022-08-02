Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.92. 22,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,496. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 254.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $988,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $981,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 45.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEI. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

