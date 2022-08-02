Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.
Douglas Emmett Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.92. 22,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,496. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77.
Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 254.55%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEI. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
