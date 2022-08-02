Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,496. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

