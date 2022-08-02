Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.
Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE:DEI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,496. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77.
Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.