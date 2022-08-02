Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581.15 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE:PLOW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.92. 87,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,154. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

