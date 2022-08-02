DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. 4,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,704. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLY. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 83,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71,946 shares during the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.