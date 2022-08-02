DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DBL opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 82,544 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

