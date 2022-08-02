Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after buying an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE D opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.