DOGGY (DOGGY) Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last Week

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. DOGGY has a market cap of $1.49 million and $753,325.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DOGGY has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00627644 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002168 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016062 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001766 BTC.
DOGGY Coin Profile
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,669,197 coins.
Buying and Selling DOGGY
Receive News & Updates for DOGGY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOGGY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.