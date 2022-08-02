Dock (DOCK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.59 Million

Dock (DOCK) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Dock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $21.47 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,211.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00177447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003828 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032546 BTC.

Dock Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 796,255,529 coins. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io.

Dock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.