DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Short Interest Update

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,500 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 754,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.85 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,661,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 932,612 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 14.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,124,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 145,760 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRTT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. 8,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.92.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 132.21% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

