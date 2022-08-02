Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.73% of ManpowerGroup worth $135,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE MAN traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.71. 2,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.47. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

