Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 675,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $137,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 479,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,681 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($61.76) to GBX 5,430 ($66.54) in a report on Friday. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($34.31) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,146.67.

Diageo Price Performance

About Diageo

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,754. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.53 and a 200 day moving average of $191.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

