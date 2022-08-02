Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $142.12 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,099 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $142,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Copart by 58.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 91.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Guggenheim cut their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

