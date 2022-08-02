Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $136.40 Million Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,280 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.50% of Brighthouse Financial worth $136,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 809,362 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,227.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after buying an additional 239,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after buying an additional 107,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after acquiring an additional 102,160 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $42.90. 4,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,630. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

