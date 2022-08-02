Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,508,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.09% of Knowles worth $140,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Knowles by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Knowles by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,146,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 855,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE KN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. 20,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,217,238.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,308.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,217,238.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,308.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,467 shares of company stock worth $2,741,898. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

