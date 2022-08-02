Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.40% of ResMed worth $142,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,336. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.65 and its 200-day moving average is $226.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,615 shares of company stock worth $5,955,845 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

