Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 4,052 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CL traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.25. 73,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,570. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

