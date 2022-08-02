Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 26 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 1.8% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $709.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,312. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $658.44. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.58.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

