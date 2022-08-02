Dillon & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,035 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up approximately 3.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $16,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $334.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.35. 3,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,773. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

