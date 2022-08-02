Dillon & Associates Inc. Purchases 114 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 2.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,203. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $196.00 target price (down from $197.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

