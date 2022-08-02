Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $581,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 899.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,202 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,821 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after buying an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after acquiring an additional 732,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £130 ($159.29) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.98) to £111 ($136.01) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Danske began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £115 ($140.91) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($140.91) to £120 ($147.04) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.6 %

AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 164,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.79 billion, a PE ratio of -162.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.45% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -470.72%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

