Dillon & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,139 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 146,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

HBAN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.18. 111,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,631,974. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

