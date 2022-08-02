DigitalBits (XDB) Price Reaches $0.0259 on Top Exchanges

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $36.10 million and approximately $739,323.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00212856 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001147 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008355 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.15 or 0.00521415 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,396,345,136 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

