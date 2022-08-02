Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,146.00

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $300,025.87 and approximately $3,146.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007764 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00230723 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

