Digital Fitness Price Tops $0.12 (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $313,701.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.53 or 0.00627337 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015907 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001782 BTC.
Digital Fitness Profile
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,774,419 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
Buying and Selling Digital Fitness
