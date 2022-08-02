Diageo (NYSE:DEO) PT Raised to GBX 4,550

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.91) to GBX 4,550 ($55.75) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.14) to GBX 4,100 ($50.24) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.82) to GBX 4,700 ($57.59) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,146.67.
Diageo Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of DEO opened at $192.22 on Friday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.53 and its 200-day moving average is $191.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
