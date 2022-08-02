Diageo (NYSE:DEO) PT Raised to GBX 4,550

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.91) to GBX 4,550 ($55.75) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.14) to GBX 4,100 ($50.24) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.82) to GBX 4,700 ($57.59) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,146.67.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DEO opened at $192.22 on Friday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.53 and its 200-day moving average is $191.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of Diageo

About Diageo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.