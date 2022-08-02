Dfyn Network Price Reaches $0.0304 on Exchanges (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $632,063.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.
Dfyn Network Coin Profile
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 134,004,702 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Buying and Selling Dfyn Network
