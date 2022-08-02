DeXe (DEXE) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeXe (DEXE) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, DeXe has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeXe coin can currently be purchased for $3.93 or 0.00017137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a market cap of $21.82 million and $4.20 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.27 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00127254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00031373 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

DeXe is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,555,424 coins. The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

