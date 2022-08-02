DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Robert W. Baird

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DexCom to $90.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.23.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $83.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 174.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. DexCom has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,627 shares of company stock valued at $676,977 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank grew its stake in DexCom by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DexCom by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

