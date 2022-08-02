Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SVNLY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Danske raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 115 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

SVNLY stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.83.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

