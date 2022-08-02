Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target to $36.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EDR. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 32.80.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Stock Down 2.1 %

EDR opened at 22.32 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 17.42 and a twelve month high of 35.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,234.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of 25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total transaction of 142,774.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,058,922.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total value of 142,774.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,058,922.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total transaction of 81,738.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 551,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 677,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,429,991.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Endeavor Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.