Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €13.00 Price Target

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) received a €13.00 ($13.40) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Performance
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock traded up €0.08 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €9.10 ($9.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,740 shares. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a twelve month low of €10.36 ($10.68) and a twelve month high of €15.46 ($15.94). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.46.
About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
