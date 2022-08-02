Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €13.00 Price Target

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) received a €13.00 ($13.40) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Performance

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock traded up €0.08 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €9.10 ($9.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,740 shares. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a twelve month low of €10.36 ($10.68) and a twelve month high of €15.46 ($15.94). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.46.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

