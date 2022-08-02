Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.00

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DWVYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($34.31) to GBX 2,690 ($32.96) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Derwent London Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.