DeRace Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $309,302.00 (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One DeRace coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001433 BTC on exchanges. DeRace has a total market cap of $21.61 million and $309,302.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeRace has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00628359 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016082 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034509 BTC.
DeRace Coin Profile
DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,820,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DeRace Coin Trading
