Depth Token Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (DEP)

Depth Token (DEP) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Depth Token has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Depth Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Depth Token has a market cap of $14,481.89 and $30.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Depth Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,943.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003784 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00128469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032077 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

About Depth Token

Depth Token is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi.

Buying and Selling Depth Token

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Depth Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.