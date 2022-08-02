Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.74. 221,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,619,653. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,148 shares of company stock worth $2,381,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

