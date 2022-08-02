Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Decreased by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up 3.7% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Delta Air Lines worth $32,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.63. 173,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,619,653. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at $11,650,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at $11,650,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,148 shares of company stock worth $2,381,460. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

