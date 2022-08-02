DeFine Market Cap Hits $8.62 Million (DFA)

DeFine (DFA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One DeFine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFine has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and $7.26 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFine has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFine alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00630038 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00034410 BTC.

About DeFine

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.

DeFine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.