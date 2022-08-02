DeFine Market Cap Hits $8.62 Million (DFA)

DeFine (DFA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One DeFine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFine has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and $7.26 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFine has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00630038 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016385 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00034410 BTC.
About DeFine
DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.
DeFine Coin Trading
