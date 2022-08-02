Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBTX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 163,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decibel Therapeutics Trading Down 10.1 %

DBTX traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. Decibel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $8.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Decibel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

